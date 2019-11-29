King's Lynn radio station launches annual Toy Appeal for those in need

Simon Rowe of KLFM has been out and about this week collecting toys for those in need at Christmas.

Mr Rowe is pictured below during a collection at the South Wootton Asda on Tuesday.

Behind him from left to right are David Snodgrass and Eike Warren from sponsors Ward Gethin, along with Joseph Rumens of KLFM.

Simon Rowe at ASDA in South Wootton collecting donations for the KLFM Toy Appeal with (LtoR) David Snodgrass and Eike Warren from Ward Gethin and Joseph Rumens.. (22607184)

Last year in just two weeks, KLFM collected over £17,000 worth of toys which were then delivered to organisations such as Action for Children, Broadland Housing, Christians Against Poverty, The Ferry Project, Little Discoverers, Children’s Centres, Pandora, The QEH, Scope, Scotties and more.

A collection will take place at Tesco Hardwick from 1-3pm today and Mr Rowe will also be collecting toys at Downham Morrisons on Monday, Wisbech Morrisons on Tuesday, Swaffham Tesco on Wednesday and Tesco Gaywood on Thursday, before finishing at Lynn’s Morrison store next Friday, all 1-3pm.

