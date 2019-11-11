Hundreds of people stood in tribute this morning as a two minutes’ silence was observed in Lynn town centre to mark Armistice Day.

The event followed Remembrance Sunday services in towns and villages across West Norfolk, where the sacrifices made by servicemen and women in the two World Wars and other more recent conflicts were honoured.

Civic leaders and Royal British Legion officials led the silent tribute in the Vancouver Quarter shopping precinct, which marked the time the guns fell silent to end the First World War 101 years ago.

Civic leaders and Royal British Legion officials observe a two minutes' silence at 11am on Armistice Day (21367181)

Borough mayor Geoff Hipperson praised the “tremendous support” shown for the commemorations and the annual Poppy Appeal around the area.

He added: “I would particularly like to praise the involvement of so many young people and the staff who enabled them to attend these events.”

The commemoration followed services held in towns and villages around the area yesterday to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Shoppers pause in Lynn's Vancouver Quarter (21367093)

Scenes from the Remeberance Day parade held in Downham Market.. (21308046)

Scenes from the Remeberance Day parade held in Downham Market.. (21308045)

Scenes from the Remeberance Day parade held in Downham Market.. (21308040)