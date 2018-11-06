King's Lynn resident Joan Stubbs celebrates 100th birthday

A Lynn woman who grew up a stone’s throw away from the South Gate in Lynn has reached her 100th year.

Joan Stubbs, pictured front centre, celebrated her birthday with her great grandchildren, grandchildren, son and sister-in-law at Goodwins Hall care home.

Her son, David, said: “She had been waiting for this for months, and it really made her day to have the family and staff with her in the care home. You never expect it. 100 seems so far away when you are younger but as you get closer it becomes more of a reality.

Joan Stubbs celebrating her 100th birthday at Goodwins Hall Care Home, King's Lynn ..Joan is pictured with her family members celebrating her special day. (5186873)

“It has been a fairly busy day for her so she was worn out after a couple of hours.

“All her elder siblings passed away at younger ages. One died at 64, the eldest at 84 and one at 30 so she has almost done it against the odds.”

He added Mrs Stubbs has now been retired for 40 years.

Mrs Stubbs used to work at Campbell’s soup factory on Hardwick Road for several years.

She then worked at the old St James’ Hospital before spending nearly 14 years at Woodlands care home on Grimston Road.

The iconic Campbell’s Tower was demolished in January 2012 to make way for a new £40 million complex, including a hotel, leisure facilities, restaurants, a car showroom and new supermarket.

