King's Lynn resident left frustrated by new building put up next to his home after being granted by council

A King's Lynn resident has expressed his frustration at a building being built at the back of his house, despite his objection to the council.

Neal Savory, of Riverside Road, Gaywood, said the planning documents did not accurately illustrate the scale and direction of his bungalow when taking into account the new dwelling.

As a result, a bungalow has been built directly behind his shed, which was classified as an agricultural workshop, at the bottom of his garden.

The new bungalow is reportedly 15ft forward from where it should have been on the plan, and is overlooking his own property.

Neal Savory at his home

He objected to the application as his privacy would be invaded.

However, the borough council reportedly said the shed was irrelevant to the plan when responding to the objection.

Mr Savory said councillor Graham Middleton has visited his home and agreed that the original plans did not correlate with what had been built at 17 Marsh Lane.

Neal Savory pictured with the planning document

He said: “This could happen to anyone in King’s Lynn. I am gutted because I never got the letter from the council in the first place warning me about the building.”

The application for a dwelling was originally received on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, and was reportedly on the borough council’s website from Monday, September 4, 2017 for the public to see.

Mr Savory, who lives with his wife and two children, added: “I am going to push this case to the Ombudsman as I am not happy about the council’s response.

“I have lost thousands of pounds over the value of my property because of this, and will probably take it up with a solicitor.”

Neal Savory

He said he has reported the new building to the council twice after being alerted to the plan by a neighbour.

In response, a council spokesman said: “There is no requirement for an applicant to accurately plot the position of buildings on neighbouring land on their plans.

“A site visit is carried out by one of our case officers. They assess the impact of the proposed development on neighbouring properties based on material planning considerations.

“Following a site visit, the application was considered to be acceptable, based on the officer’s professional judgment.”