King's Lynn resident pays tribute to his best-friend after London murder

The friend of a former King's Lynn resident who was murdered in London last weekend has paid tribute to "a great guy".

Iderval da Silva, 46, died after an assault last Tuesday, having left Lynn for the capital three-months-ago.

His friend Ricardo Ferreira, of Loke Road, told the Lynn News that Mr da Silva had helped set up a project for children in the town.

Originally from Brazil, Mr da Silva's project called Better World intended to get children "off the streets" through activities that gave them "something to do" such as basketball.

Mr da Silva had brought this idea to West Norfolk, having proven to be a success in Portugal and Brazil where he previously lived.

Remembering his best friend, Mr Ferreira said: "He never caused any problems and was always positive, trying to put a smile on every single person's face.

"He studied at my house then moved to London and was an amazing person. A very calm guy and very good worker, trying to do the best in life.

"Taking kids on for free for the project was something he loved doing after he had worked on the same project in Portugal and Brazil. In Brazil, there were over 2,000 kids taken off the streets through the project but there were not as many in King's Lynn."

Ricardo Ferreira and Iderval da Silva

Mr Ferreira said he invited Iderval to stay at his house 2-and-a-half-years-ago after moving from Portugal.

Police were called to Battersea on Saturday, May 25 around 4.30pm, where officers found Mr da Silva with a head injury.

After London Ambulance Service transported Mr da Silva to hospital, he died three days later.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday, May 29 on suspicion of murder. He was taken to a West London police station where he remains in custody.

This followed the arrest of another 16-year-old boy, who was arrested near to the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been bailed to return on a date in early June pending further enquiries.

Iderval da Silva during his time in King's Lynn

It is believed that, shortly before the victim was assaulted, he had approached a group of males who were attempting to steal his moped which was parked in a car park near to shops off Battersea Park Road.

Mr da Silva has one son, Caique, 24, who had come to Lynn temporarily from Portugal to see his father.

If anyone knew Iderval da Silva, please contact the Lynn News at newdesk@lynnnews.co.uk or message us on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lynnnews/.