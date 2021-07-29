Lynn residents concerned about the prospect of a £300m waste from energy plant in Wisbech are being urged to quickly make their views known.

The consultation period for the project ends on August 13 and a councillor representing South Lynn and Clenchwarton is raising awareness.

Cllr Alexandra Kemp fought vehemently and successfully against a proposal for an incinerator at Saddlebow in Lynn, a Norfolk County Council project which was ditched in 2014.

A previous energy from waste project by MVV in Plymouth

The county and borough councillor fears the Wisbech project could produce similar environmental concerns for Lynn residents. She wants Norfolk County Council to join Cambridgeshire County Council in opposing it.

MVV Environment Ltd says, if planning permission is granted for the site in Algores Way, the three-year construction project would employ upto 700 people.

It says: "The proposed energy from waste combined heat and power facility will divert over half a million tonnes of non-recyclable waste from landfill every year, generating over 50 megawatts of electricity and offering the opportunity to supply steam to local factories."

The proposed site of the energy from waste plant in Wisbech

But Miss Kemp says the proximity of the proposed plant to Lynn is a concern.

"Air pollution is no respecter of a county border," she said. "This would be very close to Norfolk.

"Our estuary system is the biggest in the UK and it's very important that it's protected."

However, MVV says energy from waste accounts for only 0.05 per cent of total particulate emissions in the UK annually.

"Thanks to state-of-the-art flue gas cleaning, our power facilities comply with the very strict European regulations for clean air," it said.

Miss Kemp remains steadfast and wants further consultation between the company and statutory bodies in Norfolk.

MVV has offered to speak to Clenchwarton Parish Council but it doesn't meet during August and the consultation period finishes on August 13.

Miss Kemp has lodged a question to Norfolk County Council's cabinet, which states: "From the 95m high stack, Lynn and Clenchwarton could be more affected by the air pollution than Wisbech.

"Medworth propose to pressure Norfolk roads with 380 lorries a day on the A17 past Clenchwarton, to the Pullover Roundabout.

"Cambridgeshire County Council voted overwhelmingly against the incinerator.

"Will cabinet respond to the consultation to reject the incinerator affecting Norfolk residents?"

More information on the proposed plant is available at www.mvv-medworthchp.co.uk.