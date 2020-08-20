Letters are being sent to residents of several streets in North End, North Lynn this week to remind them to dispose of their waste properly.

Following previous action in the area, which resulted in a reduction of waste being left in alleyways, nearly 500 properties will receive a letter advising them of the need to put their waste out on the right day and in the right place at the front of their property, ready for bin collection day.

West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long said: “There have been issues in the past with people fly-tipping their rubbish in the alleyways in the area.

Fly-tipped rubbish in North Lynn. Picture: SUBMITTED. (40916737)

"These alleyways are private land and waste will not be collected from them.

“Residents must take responsibility for the waste they create and dispose of it legally, most people do. It keeps the area clean and tidy.

"The borough council will investigate and prosecute cases of fly-tipping.”

As well as these reminder letters, signage in the area is also being updated.

General advice on disposing of your waste responsibly is as follows:

Place bin/bags out on the right day in the right place. Check your online calendar if you’re not sure (http://west-norfolk.gov.uk/yourbins)

Take waste to a Norfolk County Council Household Waste Recycling Centre (https://www.norfolk.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling-and-planning/rubbish-and-recycling)

Make use of the council’s bulky waste collection service (31.00 for up to 3 large items – call 01553 776676 to book a collection)

Use a registered waste carrier. Don’t let them take your rubbish until they provide proof of registration and note their vehicle’s registration plate. Check they are registered on the Environment Agency’s website (https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers)

If you see any fly-tipping report it to us as soon as possible using the online form https://www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/flytipping. Include as much detail as possible, such as where it happened, when, details of any people or vehicles seen.

To find out more about trade waste email trade.waste@west-norfolk.gov.uk or telephone 01553 616760.

