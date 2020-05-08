King's Lynn residents scoop Postcode Lottery prize
Published: 09:56, 08 May 2020
| Updated: 09:58, 08 May 2020
A group of Lynn residents have had a bank holiday boost because of their postcode.
Four people living in Lansdowne Street have won £1,000 each on the People's Postcode Lottery, after PE30 2AF was announced as a winning postcode in today's draw.
The windfall came just a few days after a group of residents in Swaffham scooped the same prize.
