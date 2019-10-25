King's Lynn residents urged to back new #MyTown campaign and share views for town's future

People in Lynn have the chance to have their say on how money should be spent in the town thanks to a new campaign.

The #MyTown campaign, launched by Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick, gives people a say in how a Town Deal, worth up to £25 million, should transform the place they call home.

It also provides a platform for communities to share their views on a new dedicated Facebook page and on Twitter through #MyTown.

People are being urged to get involved with #MyTown and share their views on the future of Lynn, which is set to benefit from the Government's £3.6 billion Towns Fund. Picture: Discover King's Lynn

The campaign builds on the Government’s announcement that Lynn has been chosen to pioneer a multi-million Town Deal as part of the £3.6 billion Towns Fund.

Mr Jenrick said: “Too many towns feel neglected by Westminster politicians. This Government is committed to levelling up all parts of the country.

“That’s why we’re investing up to £25 million in 100 towns across the country. And I want local people to determine how that money is spent.”

Communities, businesses and local leaders will now draw up plans to transform their town’s economic growth prospects.

Details on support and guidance to kick-start the process for preparing for a Town Deal will be announced shortly.