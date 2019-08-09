A popular, award-winning restaurant in Lynn is set to close its doors next week after 10 years of business, but a new eatery "under the owners' umbrella" will open in its place.

Market Bistro, on the Saturday Market Place, will have its last service on Saturday, August 24, after which it will be closed for a week for a refurbishment before a new restaurant opens.

Owners Lucy and Richard Golding, who also own the Goldings Public House and Rooms, and Goldings deli next door, said in a post on Facebook that they are "rebranding and relocating to venues that provide dining experiences that better suit" their food and philosophy.