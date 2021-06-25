King's Lynn's A148 Gaywood Road blocked outside KES Academy after pedestrian reported injured
Published: 10:01, 25 June 2021
| Updated: 10:20, 25 June 2021
A road in Lynn near King Edward VII (KES) Academy is blocked after reports a female pedestrian has been injured by a vehicle on a crossing.
AA Traffic News has confirmed that the incident took place on the A148 Gaywood Road and there are long delays in the area.
It is not known if the female injured is a student, but the incident occurred around 8.30am this morning in conjunction with school starting times.