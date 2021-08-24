King's Lynn road closed after car crashed into barrier

A busy route into Lynn has been closed this afternoon following a crash.

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of an incident in Grimston Road, where police say a car has collided with a barrier.

The road has been closed and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said its crews were called to a collision on Grimston Road shortly after noon today.

Queues are being reported on nearby routes with some of the longest delays so far observed on the southbound A149, heading towards Lynn from Castle Rising.