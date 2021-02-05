King's Lynn road closed after fire

One of the main routes into Lynn town centre has been closed to traffic this lunchtime following reports of a fire in the area.

Crews were called to an address on London Road shortly after 11.50am today to what the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service described as a "domestic building fire."

Units from Lynn and Sandringham tackled the blaze, which the service said had been put out by around 12.15pm.

Fire news (36808772)

Police and paramedics are also understood to be at the scene.

And West Norfolk Community Transport says it has been forced to divert its services away from the area.

It tweeted a short time ago: "Due to a fire on London Rd we are having to divert our 6’s along Tennyson Ave which means we maybe delayed.

"We apologise for this and hope to get to timetable as soon as possible."