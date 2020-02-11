King's Lynn road closure continues as winds hamper building safety work

The closure of a critical route into the centre of Lynn is set to continue into a fourth day.

West Norfolk Council officials have just confirmed that John Kennedy Road, which has been shut since Sunday because of structural damage caused by Storm Ciara, will remain closed until at least 2pm tomorrow.

A spokesman for the authority said a short time ago: "Despite the efforts of contractors to clear the debris on John Kennedy Road, the windy weather conditions have hampered efforts to make the affected building safe.

The scene at John Kennedy Road today (28828975)

"Under the advice of building control assessors, the road will remain closed until they are satisfied that the building represents no further danger.

"Please plan your journey home to avoid this area - this applies to pedestrians and motorists.

"Clearly this closure will impact on the remaining road network, so please be patient.County Highways are keeping us informed."

Bus operator Lynx has said it will continue to divert its 35 and 36 routes around the closure.

But the impact of the closure is made more severe by ongoing roadworks on the nearest alternative route, Wootton Road.

Meanwhile, the authority says Broad Street also remains closed to pedestrians following damage to the Mojito building during Sunday's storm.

The council spokesman said: "The closure is a safety measure due to the risk of more materials falling from the building."

Damage has been caused to the Mojito building (28755375)

