King's Lynn road re-opens earlier than expected as winds drop
Published: 09:08, 12 February 2020
| Updated: 09:08, 12 February 2020
One of the main routes into Lynn's town centre has re-opened this morning.
John Kennedy Road had been shut since Sunday because of structural damage caused by Storm Ciara.
But the route has opened again this morning after weather conditions improved.
A West Norfolk Council spokesman said county Highways officials had made the decision to re-open the route.
Yesterday, the authority said the road was expected to remain shut until at least this afternoon.
Read moreKings Lynn
More by this authorAllister Webb