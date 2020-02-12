King's Lynn road re-opens earlier than expected as winds drop

One of the main routes into Lynn's town centre has re-opened this morning.

John Kennedy Road had been shut since Sunday because of structural damage caused by Storm Ciara.

But the route has opened again this morning after weather conditions improved.

The barriers have been moved aside on Lynn's John Kennedy Road

A West Norfolk Council spokesman said county Highways officials had made the decision to re-open the route.

Yesterday, the authority said the road was expected to remain shut until at least this afternoon.

