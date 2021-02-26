King's Lynn rogue trader 'had to admit offences', says county council chief

A rogue trader from Lynn, who was yesterday jailed for defrauding customers, had "no choice" but to admit his guilt because of the case against him, council leaders claimed.

Wesley Theobald, 30, of Seathwaite Road, was given a three-year prison term at Lynn's Crown Court yesterday after admitting fraud and actual bodily harm.

And now, Norfolk County Council has released images of the state one house was left in by Theobald.

This was one of the homes affected by Wesley Theobald's conduct (44671553)

The fraud case was brought by the authority's Trading Standards department, who were praised for their work during yesterday's hearing.

Margaret Dewsbury, the authority's cabinet member for communities, said: “The defendant had no choice but to plead guilty due to the strong clear case put together by our dedicated trading standards team.

"This rogue builder’s fraudulent activities over a period of time fell far short of what is expected of a professional trader and cost his victims thousands of pounds through his incomplete and substandard work.”

The authority has also urged anyone looking for tradespeople to search the authority's Trusted Trader scheme at www.norfolk.gov.uk/trustedtrader.