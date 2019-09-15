King's Lynn roofer admits drug-driving after A10 stop

A roofer from Gaywood has been banned for a second time after being caught drug-driving as he returned home from work in London.

Calum Lewis Hewitt, 24, of Ayre Way, was stopped by police on the A10 between Downham and Lynn on the afternoon of March 7 this year.

They noticed he had bloodshot eyes and a roadside drug wipe proved positive.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court news. (14997666)

Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday that Hewitt had 80 micrograms of a cocaine metabolite per litre of blood. The specified limit is 50.

Hewitt, who admitted drug-driving, had a previous driving ban for excess alcohol in November 2017.

Mitigating solicitor Tiffany Meredith said: “He doesn’t accept that he had red eyes from drugs, more likely that he was tired.

“He accepts that he had taken cocaine two days previously, at the weekend. He

wouldn’t take it in the week, while he was working.”

She added: “His grandfather died earlier this year and he started to take a bit of cocaine at weekends to make himself feel better. He’s not taking it at all anymore – this has been a wake-up call.”

Miss Meredith said the ban wouldn’t affect his employment.

Hewitt was banned from driving for three years, fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus a £32 victim surcharge.