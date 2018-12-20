King's Lynn Rotarians fund trip to the pantomime for children from Nelson’s Journey

Children and adults alike love the pantomime and on Sunday the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn organised and funded a trip to the Alive Leisure Lynn Corn Exchange for Sleeping Beauty for 27 children and helpers from Nelson’s Journey.

Not only did the children enjoy the show with ice creams during the interval, the highlight was actually meeting the cast after the show, who made a great fuss of them and photographs were taken with them in the theatre stalls.

Nelson's Journey visit to the Corn Exchange for panto. (6137434)

This was the fourth occasion on which the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn has taken Nelson’s Journey to a panto and it is only part of the support that the club gives to the organisation over the year. Nelson’s Journey is a Norfolk-based charity devoted to supporting children who have lost a significant person in their life.

Picture: RON JACKSON