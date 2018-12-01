King's Lynn Rotarians given insight into Manchester Airport development
Published: 11:00, 01 December 2018
Andy Kerr, of Downham, who was invited to carry out preliminary work on the billion-pound plan to transform Manchester Airport and extend its Terminal 2, delivered a talk to Lynn’s Rotary Club.
Mr Kerr, who is a building consultant, invited the club members to a private tour of the site after offering insight into the project.
Six members of the group took up the invitation for the VIP tour.
Pictured from left are a construction consultant, Andy Kerr, Geoff Cheney, Wally Wales, James Lee, Andy Holford and Steve Roberts.
Picture: Ron Jackson.