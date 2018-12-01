King's Lynn Rotarians given insight into Manchester Airport development

Andy Kerr, of Downham, who was invited to carry out preliminary work on the billion-pound plan to transform Manchester Airport and extend its Terminal 2, delivered a talk to Lynn’s Rotary Club.

Mr Kerr, who is a building consultant, invited the club members to a private tour of the site after offering insight into the project.

The Rotary Club and Andy Kerr (5690120)

Six members of the group took up the invitation for the VIP tour.

Pictured from left are a construction consultant, Andy Kerr, Geoff Cheney, Wally Wales, James Lee, Andy Holford and Steve Roberts.

Picture: Ron Jackson.