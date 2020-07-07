King's Lynn runners pay respects to First World War soldiers

A group of Lynn runners have paid their respects to those from the town who lost their lives during a First World War battle.

For several years, a group of runners from Lynn have visited the Somme battlefield to take part in the Somme Poppy Run, but as this was not possible this year, organisers decided to hold a virtual one in Lynn last week, before laying a wreath at the town’s war memorial in Tower Gardens.

The Battle of the Somme started on July 1, 1916 and saw the greatest loss of life on that day that the British Army has ever seen, with more than 19,000 soldiers killed.