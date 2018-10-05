King's Lynn’s Samaritans branch welcoming users following two-month refurbishment project

Lynn’s Samaritans branch is welcoming in users following a two-month improvement and refurbishment project.

The branch, on Queen Street, now has a duty room, visitors’ room, volunteers’ room and up-to-date kitchen and bathroom facilities.

Refurbed Kings Lynn Samaritans HQ..Gill Sale. (4560795)

Volunteers believe the improvement works will assist them in providing support to West Norfolk residents who are in emotional distress, struggling to cope, or are at risk of suicide.

Branch director Gill Sale said: “Our visitors and volunteers deserve the best possible environment to receive support and carry out their duties.

“Thanks to the kindness and generosity of local people, who have made donations to us over the years, we have now been able to provide a centre to be proud of.

“Not only have we provided a more welcoming, safe and suitable centre we now have the opportunity to grow the service in years to come so as to be in a position to increase the much needed support we are able offer.”

The branch currently has 96 volunteers with 81 working as listening volunteers, who have been specially trained to provide support to callers.

The other 15 volunteers offer administrative support and raise money on the branch’s behalf.

She added: “To go home at the end of a duty knowing that you have helped someone just by answering their phone call or email is extremely satisfying, especially when they tell you that just talking things through has empowered them to see the options for helping themselves.”

Former and current volunteers, joined by guests, are today celebrating the branch’s 50th anniversary with a special supper at Lynn town hall.

“We are so grateful to people in our local community for their great kindness and generosity over the last 50 years,” said Mrs Sale.

“Without them this branch and the very important support our wonderful volunteers provide to so many people in our community, would not continue.”