Home   News   Article

King's Lynn Samaritans volunteers to take on marathon walk tomorrow

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:00, 24 July 2020

A group of charity volunteers are set to embark on a walking marathon tomorrow to raise funds for the Samaritans cause.

Starting at about 7am, a dozen volunteers from King’s Lynn Samaritans will be walking the full marathon distance of 26.2 miles from Litcham to the charity’s Lynn centre in Queen Street, following the Nar Valley Way.

It is the group’s contribution to the national Samarathon effort – which challenges people to run, jog or walk 26.2 miles in July to support the Samaritans charity.

Read more
Human InterestKings Lynn

More by this author

Rebekah Chilvers

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE