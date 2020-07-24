King's Lynn Samaritans volunteers to take on marathon walk tomorrow

A group of charity volunteers are set to embark on a walking marathon tomorrow to raise funds for the Samaritans cause.

Starting at about 7am, a dozen volunteers from King’s Lynn Samaritans will be walking the full marathon distance of 26.2 miles from Litcham to the charity’s Lynn centre in Queen Street, following the Nar Valley Way.

It is the group’s contribution to the national Samarathon effort – which challenges people to run, jog or walk 26.2 miles in July to support the Samaritans charity.