King's Lynn school on stage for national theatre scheme
A Lynn school has taken centre stage in an education programme led by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC).
Pupils at the Howard Junior School in Gaywood have been working with theatre professionals this week to prepare their own version of Matilda The Musical, which is currently touring the UK.
The school is one of four in Norfolk to have been named as Matilda Champion Schools.
And over the next two years, the school will work with the RSC and the Norwich Theatre Royal to stage versions of the show as its summer play.
Headteacher Gregory Hill said the scheme would “enrich our community with theatrical learning magic.”
He added: “Some of our pupils have been to the West End with our school and seen Matilda The Musical, so we are keen to get our own production going as we have been greatly inspired by seeing the show.”
The link-up is part of an educational programme, called Change My Story, which offers a range of workshops and support materials to schools.
Fiona Ingram, from the RSC, said: “It is a brilliant opportunity for them to share the story and creativity of Matilda with a whole new audience.
“Change My Story is a perfect example of the power of the arts in the curriculum. It gives students and teachers the chance to build skills and confidence as they create theatre together with the RSC.”
Wendy Ellis, learning and participation director at Norwich Theatre Royal, added: Wendy Ellis said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for teachers, students and their families to experience a unique programme of creative work.
“Whilst the musical is undoubtedly fun, exciting and engaging, it has at its core a very important message.
“We all have the ability to change our stories if we choose to.
“We are very excited to support these schools on their very own journeys.”
