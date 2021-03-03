King's Lynn school outlines coronavirus testing programme to prepare for pupils' return

Leaders at a Lynn secondary school have revealed the testing programme they have undertaken to prepare for the return of students to the classroom next week.

Attendance at schools has been limited to vulnerable students and the children of key workers since the imposition of the third national coronavirus lockdown in January.

But all that changes from Monday, when all pupils are expected to return to face to face lessons.

Springwood High School.. (43143491)

Officials at Lynn's Springwood High School say they have already carried out over 1,500 Covid-19 tests ahead of the re-opening, with more to come over the next few days.

And they say they are hopeful that education will be able to continue for the rest of the school year with "minimal disruption."

Executive headteacher Andy Johnson said: "We want the return to school-based education to be as quick and smooth as possible, for everyone’s benefit.

Andy Johnson

“Springwood is a large school so we grasped the opportunity to start early, and the response from everyone involved has been fantastic.

“Attendance for booked tests among pupils was 100 percent, with just two positive asymptomatic cases being identified, so those students will be in isolation, along with their families, for 10 days."

Mr Johnson said the programme of in-school testing would be completed by Tuesday of next week, although it is expected that all students will have been tested by Friday.

The school confirmed 28 coronavirus cases among students and staff during the period from the start of the academic year in September to mid-November and broader concerns have been raised by teaching unions about the safety of a mass re-opening.

Officials at the College of West Anglia have already indicated they will be taking a staggered approach to the return of students.

But Springwood says it will keep reminding pupils of the importance of hygiene routines and using hand sanitizer.

Mr Johnson added: “I want to pay particular thanks to Nick Wills and Sally Ashfield who put together a clear training and implementation plan for our school leaders and support staff around the testing programme, and to all the volunteers who helped them put it into action so efficiently and effectively.”