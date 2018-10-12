King's Lynn school pupils are keeping safe after receiving reflective badges

Pupils at Howard Junior School have received a special reflective badge, as part of KLFM’s Simon Rowe’s safety scheme.

Headteacher Gregory Hill said: “Ten thousand children are going to be given one including all of the children of West Norfolk, Wisbech and beyond. It made our pupils’ day that we are the first to have them.”

KLFM's Simon Rowe with headteacher Gregory Hill and pupils Lacey, Eliisa, Max and Harley (4745606)

Pictured above, KLFM’s Simon Rowe with headteacher Gregory Hill and pupils Lacey, Eliisa, Max and Harley. Picture: SUBMITTED.