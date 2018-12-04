Lynn News

King's Lynn school pupils embrace new road safety signs

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 13:45, 04 December 2018

Howard Junior School in Gaywood has invested in a batch of new signs to further enhance road safety around the site.

The signs will be put up daily on the road outside the school.

Howard Junior School road safety signs (5708477)
Messages such as asking drivers to watch their speed, to think about their parking and being careful of children crossing the road are conveyed through the signs.

Pupils of the school are pictured with the signs, which feature people with a Howard badge on them. Picture: SUBMITTED.

