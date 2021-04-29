King's Lynn school pupils enjoy meeting new Bishop

A group of school children have shared a moment of history as they met the first woman Bishop of Lynn.

The appointment of the Venerable Dr Jane Steen was announced yesterday, while she was meeting youngsters at the Whitefriars CE Primary Academy.

And headteacher Mathew Tuckwood said she made a big impression, not just on the pupils.

Dr Jane Steen with Whitefriars pupils and Poppy, the school dog (46680196)

He said: “We were really excited to be part of it, it was a real honour.

“The thing that blew us away was she remembered their names, even if they’d only been mentioned once.

“The children really liked her. There was a real buzz in the room.”

Bishop designate Dr Jane Steen talks to Whitefriars pupils (46680190)

Dr Steen, who is currently Archdeacon of Southwark, will formally take up her new role in West Norfolk this summer, following a consecration service scheduled to take place at Norwich Cathedral in June.

Speaking later at the King’s Lynn Minster, she said her appointment to succeed the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick was “very humbling” but admitted that she had a lot to learn about the area.

She also praised the school and its “amazing” children.

Celebrating a first - Dr Jane Steen with Whitefriars pupils (46680183)

She said: “They asked some incredibly interesting and insightful questions about was I feeling stressed about this whole change and what did a Bishop do.

“I had a really fantastic time with them. They were wonderful and I was seriously impressed with the headteacher, the chair of governors and the others I met. It was a very uplifting experience.”

Because of coronavirus restrictions, the Whitefriars visit only involved pupils in its Year Five bubble.

They took part in a collective act of worship before Dr Steen joined in with some work in the school’s garden.

And there was also time for a meeting with the school’s dog, Poppy.

Mr Tuckwood said: “If Poppy lays on her back and lets you rub her tummy, you’re in and she did that straightaway."