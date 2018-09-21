King's Lynn school pupils receive iPads at 'graduation' ceremony to aid learning

Pupils who have recently started at a school in Lynn were presented with iPads on Wednesday as part of its programme to aid their learning.

KLFM’s Simon Rowe handed iPads to each new year 3 pupil at Howard Junior School, who have just joined from the nearby Infant School.

Howard Junior School pupils with KLFM's Simon Rowe. Photo: SUBMITTED. (4300362)

Each child was given a university-style mortarboard and members of the community attended a “graduation” event.

Executive head Greg Hill said: “iPads rapidly accelerate learning compared with conventional teaching methods, and they also provide a greater depth of enjoyment.”

Pupils are pictured with Mr Rowe. Picture: SUBMITTED.