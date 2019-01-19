King's Lynn school pupils rewarded for taking part in parkrun

Pupils at a school in Lynn are being rewarded for getting active outside of school by taking part in a weekly run.

The new scheme at Howard Junior School sees youngsters presented with certificates if they take on the free 2km event at The Walks in Lynn.

King's Lynn's Howard Junior School pupils are being rewarded for taking part in Junior parkrun. Picture: SUBMITTED. (6545952)

Executive head Greg Hill said the school has approached parkrun founder Paul Sinton-Hewitt to see if the idea could be brought to schools across the UK.

He added: “Hearing pupils talk about their positive experiences with parkun encourages others.”

Pupils who took part in Sunday’s junior parkrun, which is held every Sunday from 9am, are pictured with their certificates. Picture: SUBMITTED.