King's Lynn school seeks portable building consent 'to reduce class sizes'

Temporary facilities are set to be used at a Lynn secondary school in a bid to help reduce class sizes and improve pupils' education, according to a new report.

Officials at Springwood High School say the buildings, which could be in place for the next five years, are an "interim" solution until more permanent capacity can be developed.

And councillors have been advised to grant planning permission for the blocks during a committee session in Lynn next week.

Consent is being sought for the installation of two portable buildings, which reports to be presented to West Norfolk Council's planning committee say are already in place on the Queensway site.

Between them, the buildings will provide four classrooms, four store rooms and two lobby areas.

The application, which is due to be considered at a committee session at Lynn Town Hall next Monday, May 9, seeks temporary consent for the buildings to be used for up to 260 weeks or five years.

A supporting case presented on behalf of the school, which is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, said: “The buildings are required to free up congested classrooms.

“This will improve education levels in smaller classes and also free up classrooms to be used for extra curricular activities.

“This is an interim solution until a permanent one is found.”

Concerns have been raised by one member of the public who objected to the application, arguing that the additional buildings would lead to an increase in traffic and incidents of dangerous parking around the site.

The objector also cited "Unsociable behaviour including littering and loud music."

And the application has been called in for committee decision by one of its members, Jo Rust, who is also ward councillor for the Springwood ward.

But the school's case stressed: “There will be no additional pupils or staff as a result—the classrooms will be occupied by reducing current class numbers.”

County Highways officials have also raised no objection to the application.

And borough planners concluded: "It is your officer’s opinion that the siting of two portacabin classrooms would be acceptable on this existing school site and there would be no adverse impact on visual or neighbour amenities or to highway safety."