Dozens of pupils at a Lynn secondary school have been told to self-isolate following confirmation of a case of coronavirus there.

Bosses of the Springwood High School have also confirmed that three members of staff were sent home this afternoon after the case was confirmed.

However, they have insisted that all other students should continue to attend lessons as normal if they remain well.

Springwood High School in King's Lynn.. (34662994)

In a statement released a short time ago, the school said it was told of the positive test by Public Health England this afternoon.

Sixty-five of its 280 Year 8 pupils, along with the three staff members, were subsequently sent home. They will not be allowed to return to the Queensway site until a week on Monday, October 5.

Executive headteacher Andy Johnson said: "The children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 have been askedto stay at home.

"But the rest of the school remains open and all our other students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well."

He added: "We know that parents may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England."

The Lynn News understands that letters informing parents of the case were issued earlier this afternoon.