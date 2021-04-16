King's Lynn school set for Inspiration transfer

The new group which is set to take over the running of a Lynn secondary school has been revealed today.

Parents of pupils attending the King Edward VII Academy have been told that the Inspiration Trust has been proposed as its new sponsor.

The news comes after the organisation which is currently in charge, the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust (EMAT), announced it was seeking to transfer the Gaywood Road school to a new sponsor last month.

King Edward VII Academy King's Lynn (KES). (40402867)

Parents were informed of the development in a letter from principal Sarah Hartshorn this morning.

She wrote: "We have recently been informed that the Trust we have been proposed to transfer to is Inspiration Trust.

"Having worked with the Inspiration family for three years previously, I am delighted about the prospect of working with them again.

"It is a positive move for the school and the local community."

Before joining KES, Ms Hartshorn was vice-principal of the Thetford Academy, which is one of 14 institutions currently sponsored by the Norwich-based organisation.

Its founder, Dame Rachel de Souza, took up the role of Children's Commissioner for England last month.

If the transfer is completed, KES would become the first school in West Norfolk to join the Inspiration group.

EMAT officials have previously indicated that they hope the transfer process will be completed in time for the start of the new academic year this autumn.

They say the plan will give KES the best chance of continuing its improvement following a highly critical Ofsted report in 2019.

The proposal does have to be approved by the Regional Schools Commissioner (RSC).

EMAT, the Inspiration Trust and the RSC have all been approached for comment.