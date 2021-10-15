King's Lynn school student dies suddenly

A teenage student from a Lynn secondary school has died suddenly, it has been confirmed this afternoon.

Specialist support is being made available at the Springwood High School following the tragedy earlier this week.

Parents were informed of the death of the pupil, whose identity has not been disclosed, in a letter from the school.

Springwood High School in King's Lynn.. (34662994)

It said: "It is with great sadness that I have to inform you about the sudden death of one of our pupils in Year 10.

"We are all deeply affected by the death, but we are trying, for the children's sake, to keep the school as normal as possible over the coming days, whilst allowing the children opportunities to talk if they want to.

"Trained staff from the Critical Incident Team are helping to support us through this difficult time.

"Our thoughts are with the family, and the whole school community sends them our most sincere sympathy and support."

Police were called to an address in West Winch at around 6pm on Tuesday following reports of concerns for safety.

They say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.