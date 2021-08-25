It may have been a year like no other, but Lynn students still celebrated in style at their belated prom night.

Springwood High School Year 11 didn’t fail to impress the gathered wellwishers when they arrived at the school for a red carpet event in a marquee specially erected in the school grounds.

The prom night had been postponed from July because of continuing coronavirus restrictions at that point.

Ready for a night of celebrations at Springwood High School (50585443)

“Our students had waited a while for their prom night, but it was worth it as they had a great time.

"They enjoyed mocktails on arrival and a two-course meal before dancing the night away,” said year officer Jaye Craig.

“It has been a difficult time for everyone, particularly those pupils who were in their exam year and it was nice to see them enjoy their special night,” she added.

Celebrating the end of a year like no other (50585447)

Family and friends gathered to watch the students arrive and there was applause and cheers for some of the most creative.

There were Bentleys, Range Rovers and even a Lamborghini pulling into the school grounds along with a huge tractor, classic cars and a specially decorated Mini convertible.

One enterprising student event managed to get a lift in a helicopter.

A tractor was among the transport options on show (50585451)

Springwood students celebrate their prom night (50585460)

Parents and friends cheered the students on their big night (50585484)