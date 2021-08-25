King's Lynn's Springwood High School students celebrate end of challenging Covid year at prom night
It may have been a year like no other, but Lynn students still celebrated in style at their belated prom night.
Springwood High School Year 11 didn’t fail to impress the gathered wellwishers when they arrived at the school for a red carpet event in a marquee specially erected in the school grounds.
The prom night had been postponed from July because of continuing coronavirus restrictions at that point.
“Our students had waited a while for their prom night, but it was worth it as they had a great time.
"They enjoyed mocktails on arrival and a two-course meal before dancing the night away,” said year officer Jaye Craig.
“It has been a difficult time for everyone, particularly those pupils who were in their exam year and it was nice to see them enjoy their special night,” she added.
Family and friends gathered to watch the students arrive and there was applause and cheers for some of the most creative.
There were Bentleys, Range Rovers and even a Lamborghini pulling into the school grounds along with a huge tractor, classic cars and a specially decorated Mini convertible.
One enterprising student event managed to get a lift in a helicopter.