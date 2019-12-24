King's Lynn school welcomes elderly neighbours for Christmas lunch

School may be out for Christmas but that didn’t stop a Lynn secondary from reaching out to its elderly neighbours ahead of the holiday period.

Almost 100 people sat down to a festive lunch hosted at the King’s Lynn Academy on Saturday.

It’s the second year that the school has staged the event and organiser Hayley Lockey is already looking forward to next Christmas.

King's Lynn Academy hosting a Christmas lunch for over 65s...left to right Hayley Lockey, Roseanne Bowyer and Eileen Shorten. (24936697)

She said: “I would absolutely love it to be an annual thing. If we can get everyone on board in January, I’ll start putting it together.”

The lunch was organised throughout the year, with staff and students making donations of items including raffle prizes and raising funds through events such as a non-uniform day.

A number of individuals and businesses also donated supplies for the event, including Hopwells, Barsby Produce, Cooks Butchers and Dan Robinson, while the academy’s catering team took time out to prepare and serve the meal.

Mrs Lockey, who is the school’s assistant special needs co-ordinator and a food instructor, said: “It’s just so fantastic that so many people said they would donate.

“The community is just amazing. It just blows me away, nothing is too much trouble.”

Every guest was given a festive gift, while dozens of raffle prizes were also up for grabs during the afternoon.

King's Lynn Academy hosting a Christmas lunch for over 65s...Alison Taylor and Lisa Parry. (24936691)

King's Lynn Academy hosting a Christmas lunch for over 65s...Annie Culley-Tea. (24936698)

King's Lynn Academy hosting a Christmas lunch for over 65s...Daniel Kidson. (24936705)

