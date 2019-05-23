King's Lynn schoolchildren aged 9 and 11 clear litter from 'disgusting' play area
Two schoolchildren were joined by friends as they cleared litter from the King’s Reach area on Sunday.
Zuzanna Dron, 11, and Cyprain Dron, 9, of Fairstead Community Primary School collected seven bags of rubbish from a play area.
They were joined by school friends after deciding to take the initiative themselves. This included their neighbour and friend Karolina.
And it took them an hour in total to fill the bags, which included food waste, wrappers and bottles. A car tyre was also found.
Their mother Sylwia Jastrzebska said there are no bins or signs in the area.
She said: “You can’t really play there because it’s such a mess.
“What a shame it takes three children to have to clean beautiful area before they could play.
“They tidied it up on Sunday then I noticed more afterwards. I think people do not care and just throw it away.
“You never know what there could be. There could be needles and there was also old food which stank and was really disgusting.”
The family, who live at Fred Ackland Drive, intend to clean up the area again, but have not been able to arrange for the rubbish to be collected yet.
A spokeswoman for the borough council said the land is owned by Persimmon Homes so it is their responsibility to dispose of the waste.
She said: “The borough council is more than happy to support people through community litter picks with litter picking equipment including gloves, high vis vests and bags, and will arrange for collection as long as it is from public land.”
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.