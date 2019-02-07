King's Lynn schoolchildren GEAR up to launch mini run event

Schoolchildren in Lynn helped to launch the popular 1.2 mile Mini GEAR event this week, registration for which is now open.

A total of 28 youngsters from Greyfriars Academy, who either took part in the event last year or who belong to the school’s running club Greyfriars Greyhounds, helped launch this year’s run.

Mini GEAR, which is sponsored by Bespak and organised by Run For All, will take place in Lynn on Sunday, May 5, ahead of the Asda Foundation GEAR 10K on the same day.

Running club members from Greyfriars Primary School were at The Walks with representatives from Run For All, Bespak and Nelson's Journey to launch the 2019 Mini GEAR fun run in King's Lynn.. (6998912)

Claire Emery, assistant headteacher, said: “Running is a big part of school life, we are encouraging the children to live healthy and active lifestyles.”

Mrs Emery said pupils from Greyfriars have taken part in Mini GEAR for many years and, through sponsorship, they use the event to raise money for school funds and improvements.

Last year, more than 50 pupils took part in the run, but they are hoping to beat that total this year.

Mrs Emery added: “One thing we are so proud of as a school is to help to launch Mini GEAR. We believe it’s a massive asset to our town and it promotes health and fitness.

“It’s a real honour to be able to help to launch it – I have run GEAR myself and it’s brilliant, such a lovely day.”

Norfolk-based Nelson’s Journey, which supports bereaved children and young people in the county, is this year’s partner charity for the Mini GEAR.

Gena Moore, from Nelson’s Journey, said: “It’s brilliant to be involved with the Mini GEAR. It’s such a great opportunity for us, we work with lots of children across the county and we encourage them, their families and their school friends to come and get involved.

“We are hoping that lots of children and young people will take part and also raise lots of money for Nelson’s Journey through this great event – it’s going to be lots of fun.”

Gallery1

The run will provide an opportunity for families to get together, active and healthy with entries available to all over the age of three.

Every finisher will receive a Bespak Mini GEAR goody bag to celebrate their achievement and a medal.

Veronika Lothian, vice president, quality and regulatory, of Bespak, said: “The Bespak Mini GEAR is a fantastic event for our local community and is a great way to support our local schools.

"Prizes are allocated to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place schools to enable them to buy educational equipment. This is based on the percentage of pupils participating in the event, from their total school roll.

"The total prize fund this year is £2,100 split between 1st prize £1,000, 2nd prize £700 and 3rd prize £400."

Sponsorship and corporate manager, Nicola Christian, of organisers Run For All, said: “The Bespak Mini GEAR run is always such a fun, friendly and - most importantly - inclusive event.

"It is an event for everyone so if you or your child has any special considerations, please contact us - we'll be happy to help them enjoy the experience.

“With the Mini GEAR taking place on the same day as the GEAR 10K, the atmosphere is going to be a fantastic.

"We’re really looking forward to embracing King’s Lynn’s great community spirit.”

To register, visit www.runforall.com/events/fun-runs/mini-gear/.