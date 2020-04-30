Home   News   Article

King's Lynn school's concert band join together for online performance in lockdown

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 13:15, 30 April 2020

They may not be able to perform together in person at the moment, but lockdown has not stopped a secondary school’s concert band from joining together virtually for an online performance.

Lynn’s Springwood High School Concert Band have released a video combining 50 individual performances of Pharrell Williams’ song Happy to spread some joy.

Director of music Peter Strudwick said: “It was with a great sense of sadness that on a Thursday after school in March, the Concert Band met to rehearse for a final time before the school closed as part of the Covid-19 lockdown.

