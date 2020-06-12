Home   News   Article

King's Lynn Scouts stay busy during lockdown

By Greg Plummer
-
greg.plummer@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:00, 12 June 2020

The 12th King’s Lynn Scout Group have adapted and overcome the many challenges of not being able to meet face to face since the end of March.

Online weekly zoom meetings, sleepovers, hikes, drumming, quiz nights and even a magic show have all taken place during lockdown.

A group camp was arranged to include some tasks as part of the Norfolk Scouts ‘Scout in the House’ challenge.

Read more
Human InterestKings Lynn

More by this author

Greg Plummer
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE