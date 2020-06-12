King's Lynn Scouts stay busy during lockdown
Published: 15:00, 12 June 2020
The 12th King’s Lynn Scout Group have adapted and overcome the many challenges of not being able to meet face to face since the end of March.
Online weekly zoom meetings, sleepovers, hikes, drumming, quiz nights and even a magic show have all taken place during lockdown.
A group camp was arranged to include some tasks as part of the Norfolk Scouts ‘Scout in the House’ challenge.
