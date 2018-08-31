King's Lynn Sea Cadets to mark milestone anniversary

King’s Lynn Sea Cadets are celebrating their 80th anniversary with a reunion at their headquarters.

Members are invited to the reunion at TS Vancouver, South Quay, on Saturday, September 8, from 6pm, when a milestone celebration is set to take place.

Sea Cadets building (2374765)

Tony Norris of King’s Lynn Sea Cadets said: “The first unit was in the old fire station behind the Corn Exchange.

“When St Nicholas’ School closed in 1939 the sea cadets moved into the building and stayed until it was sold after the war to become a shoe factory.

“Various locations were used to meet including a MTB which was moored in the docks and later on the head of the Purfleet.

“It soon became too small and the committee looked for larger premises.

“Tony Bardell was looking to move his company, the King’s Lynn Building Material Company, into the centre of town and the premises on the South Quay were offered to the sea cadets.

“This was 1948, another anniversary 70 years later.”

The reunion is open to former staff, cadets, committee members, as well as anyone who has been associated with the unit over the last 80 years.

To submit your interest in attending the sea cadets’ anniversary reunion, contact lieutenant commander Tony Norris via 01553 671464 or norristandl@aol.com

And to find out more about becoming a sea cadet, contact the team via 01945 665054, 07760 845645 or unit@kingslynnseacadets.org.uk

Junior cadets – aged between 10 and 12-years-old – meet on Fridays from 6.45pm to 9.15pm, and senior cadets – aged between 12 and 18-years-old – meet on Tuesdays and Fridays from 6.45pm to 9.15pm.

Both ages can meet at either TS Vancouver, South Quay, or the OASC Saddlebow.

Mr Norris added: “The sea cadets is probably the oldest continuous youth organisation in the country.

“The sea cadets’ aim has not changed since their formation all those years ago in that the object is to make better citizens of the youth of today.

“Today the corps, in the UK, has approximately 400 units, with some 15,000 cadets, and is expanding.”