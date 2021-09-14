Civic leaders, current servicemen and veterans' groups have gathered in Lynn to commemorate the sacrifices made during the Battle of Britain 81 years ago.

A service was held at the town's war memorial site in Tower Gardens on Monday, ahead of Battle of Britain Day tomorrow.

It marks the day of the most intensive aerial assault on London during the battle of July to September 1940, during which the RAF repelled Lutfwaffe assaults on the capital – and with it the threat of invasion.

Royal Air Forces Association 81st Anniversary of the Battle Of Britain Service of Commemoration. at Tower Gardens King's Lynn.. (51174922)

Wreaths were laid by dignitaries including West Norfolk's Mayor, Harry Humphrey, and RAF Marham's Station Commander, Group Captain Phil Marr.

Following the service, which was led by the Mayor's Chaplain, Father Adrian Ling, the Civic party took part in a mile long walk through The Walks, to mark the start of the annual Wings Appeal.

The campaign aims to raise funds for the Royal Air Forces Association welfare fund.

Royal Air Forces Association 81st Anniversary of the Battle Of Britain Service of Commemoration. at Tower Gardens King's Lynn..Pictured West Norfolk borough mayor Harry Humphrey.. (51174903)

The walk was also planned as a commemoration of what is known as the Long March, which saw the Allied prisoners of war forcibly marched by the retreating Germans at the end of the war, from camps in Eastern Europe back to the German heartland.

Thousands of prisoners are thought to have died from cold and exhaustion during that period, though estimates vary significantly.

Royal Air Forces Association 81st Anniversary of the Battle Of Britain Service of Commemoration. at Tower Gardens King's Lynn..Pictured Gp Capt Phil Marr RAF Station Commander RAF Marham.. (51174930)

Royal Air Forces Association 81st Anniversary of the Battle Of Britain Service of Commemoration. at Tower Gardens King's Lynn. Pictured Father Adrian Ling.. (51174909)

Royal Air Forces Association 81st Anniversary of the Battle Of Britain Service of Commemoration. at Tower Gardens King's Lynn.. (51174914)

Royal Air Forces Association 81st Anniversary of the Battle Of Britain Service of Commemoration. at Tower Gardens King's Lynn.. (51174908)