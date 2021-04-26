King's Lynn sex offender admits breaching register requirements

A registered sex offender who deliberately did not tell Lynn police of two changes of addresses has been sentenced in court.

Martin Brown, 26, was required to notify police of such changes within three days. It was for a ten-year period following a 2014 conviction over indecent images.

Brown, of Broad Street, Lynn, failed to inform police of bed and breakfast accommodation he was given by the council on December 4, 2020.

And he also did not declare the move to his current flat on December 17.

Prosecutor Bethany Richards told magistrates in Lynn on Thursday: “He failed to register either of these addresses within three days.

“He supplied false information. He continued to attend King’s Lynn Police Station each week and signed as no fixed abode.”

At an earlier hearing Brown admitted two offences relating to the sex offenders’ register.

In mitigation, Ruth Johnson said her client needed help “breaking down barriers” and would benefit from working with the Probation Service.

Brown was given an 18-month community order with up to 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days. He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge.