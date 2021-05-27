King's Lynn sex offender case referred to Court of Appeal over 'lenient sentence' question

A serial sex offender from Lynn has had his case referred to the Court of Appeal amid questions over whether his prison sentence was long enough.

David Nicholas Wilson, 37, formerly of Kirstead, Fairstead, was given a 33 year sentence - 25 in jail, followed by eight on licence - at Ipswich Crown Court in February.

He previously pleaded guilty to 96 sexual offences against more than 50 young boys.

David Nicholas Wilson

But the case has now been taken up by the Attorney General's office, which has the power to refer matters to the Appeal Court where it believes the sentence passed may have been unduly lenient.

Three judges are due to consider the case at a hearing today.

The National Crime Agency, which investigated Wilson's crimes, has previously said it has evidence suggesting Wilson committed offences as many as 500 different victims.

David Wilson has been described as a 'highly dangerous' individual by the National Crime Agency (43238149)

It also believes that he contacted at least 5,000 boys worldwide.

The case also prompted calls, led by the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, for social media companies to do more to prevent abuse on their platforms.