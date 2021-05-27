King's Lynn sex offender has prison sentence extended

A Lynn man who admitted nearly 100 sex offences against dozens of young boys has had his prison sentence increased by three years today.

David Nicholas Wilson, 37, was jailed for 25 years, plus eight years on licence at Ipswich Crown Court in February.

But judges sitting at the Court of Appeal in London have ruled that sentence was "unduly lenient", following an intervention by the Attorney General's office.

London, UK - October 25, 2015: Known as The Law Courts, The Royal Courts of Justice, located in Westminster, houses the High Court and Court of Appeal of England and Wales. Many high profile cases have been carried out here.. (44204214)

They increased it to 28 years in prison, followed by eight on licence.

Wilson, formerly of Kirstead, Fairstead, previously pleaded guilty to 96 separate offences committed against 52 different victims.

But the National Crime Agency, which investigated his crimes, says it has evidence suggesting Wilson committed offences against up to 500 children.

David Wilson has been described as a 'highly dangerous' individual by the National Crime Agency (43238149)

Solicitor General Lucy Frazer, who referred the case to the Appeal Court, said a short time ago: “Wilson harmed over 50 young boys, abusing, exploiting, and in some cases terrorising them.

"I am glad that the Court of Appeal has seen fit to increase his sentence, and I hope that this can help bring some closure to his many victims.”

Under the Criminal Justice Act 1998, the Government, through the Attorney General's office, has the power to refer cases to the Court of Appeal if it believes the sentence passed was not severe enough.