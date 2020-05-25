Home   News   Article

King's Lynn shop worker braves the shave in support of the NHS

By Greg Plummer
Published: 06:00, 25 May 2020

A shop worker from King’s Lynn has braved the shave in support of our NHS heroes.

Jane Baker, 45, wanted to give something back to the frontline staff risking their lives to keep the country safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic so she decided to shave her head in front of customers at the One Stop shop in Reffley.

And her hair-raising fundraiser proved to be a cut above, with donations flooding in to take her target to more than £800.

