King's Lynn shop 'didn't know value of goods stolen by man', court told

A North Lynn man has admitted shoplifting on four occasions – but no one knows the value of the alcohol taken.

As a result, a court decided not to order Darius Soblis to pay compensation to Costcutter in Loke Road.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £127 in costs and a victim surcharge.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday that Soblis went into the shop on the first occasion and hid items in his coat which he didn’t pay for.

He returned two days later and did the same at 8am, 9am and 5.40pm.

“On all occasions he didn’t make any attempt to pay for the concealed items under his coat,” said prosecutor Pretty Barber. “CCTV showed the offences.”

Soblis, 40, of Sir Lewis Street, pleaded guilty to a single charge of theft between March 4 and 6, 2021. He had no previous convictions.

Solicitor Hugh Cauthery, mitigating, called it the vaguest case he’d ever been involved with.

“Police had no idea what was taken and neither did the shopkeeper,” he said.

“[The defendant] tells me that on no more than two occasions he - inadvertently the first time – took a can of beer, having also paid for everything else.

“He’d put it in his pocket because he couldn’t manage to carry everything.”

Mr Cauthery said he pointed out to Soblis that it must have later been apparent to him and he had a duty to return to the shop and pay for the item.

“At that time, he formed the intention to steal alcohol, although not in the shop,” added the solicitor.