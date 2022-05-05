King's Lynn shop licence bid rejected by council panel

Councillors have rejected a new bid for a licence to sell alcohol from a Lynn shop.

A decision on the application for the London Road Stop and Shop Grocery site was issued on Wednesday, following a West Norfolk Council licensing hearing last week.

The three-member panel heard objections from Norfolk Police, who argued the premises and the latest application was linked to organised crime, during a session at Lynn Town Hall last Thursday.

A licence application for a shop on London Road, Lynn has been blocked by councillors.

But representatives of the applicant, Hawker Ahmed Khider, questioned police allegations about the sale of illegal cigarettes, claiming that a reported incident in March, during the consultation period, was not followed up by officers.

In a four page decision notice, issued on Wednesday, the panel said it appreciated the efforts made by Mr Khider to ensure the promotion of licensing objectives.

But they added they were “not satisfied that these went as far enough to address their concerns and the historical issues at the premises” and concluded it would not be in the public interest to grant the application.

The panel said it was particularly concerned by records suggesting business rates accounts for the premises remained in the name of the shop’s previous owner, despite assertions made in the hearing that there was evidence showing a “genuine sale” of the site had taken place.

The judgment continued: “On the balance of probabilities the Sub‐Committee were satisfied that there was sufficient evidence which suggests that the previous owners have not relinquished their control of the premises and therefore there remains a risk that granting the Licence would undermine the promotion of the licensing objective of prevention of crime and disorder.”

The applicant does have the right to appeal to magistrates against the panel’s ruling within 21 days of receiving the decision notice.