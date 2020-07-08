King's Lynn shop licencing bid 'seeks to enhance criminal activity', police claim
Published: 16:45, 08 July 2020
Police have claimed that a Lynn shop's bid for an alcohol sales licence is no more than an attempt to "enhance" a criminal operation.
West Norfolk councillors will consider an application relating to the Vilnius premises in London Road at a licensing hearing next week.
But papers published ahead of that meeting show that both Norfolk Police and the county's Trading Standards unit are opposing the plan.
Read moreKings Lynn
More by this authorAllister Webb
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)