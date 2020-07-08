Home   News   Article

King's Lynn shop licencing bid 'seeks to enhance criminal activity', police claim

By Allister Webb
Published: 16:45, 08 July 2020

Police have claimed that a Lynn shop's bid for an alcohol sales licence is no more than an attempt to "enhance" a criminal operation.

West Norfolk councillors will consider an application relating to the Vilnius premises in London Road at a licensing hearing next week.

But papers published ahead of that meeting show that both Norfolk Police and the county's Trading Standards unit are opposing the plan.

