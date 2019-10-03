The Argos store in Lynn's town centre is set to move next month, into the Sainsbury's store in the Vancouver Quarter.

A poster outside the Argos, on New Conduit Street, says the business is "moving house" on November 13.

They will continue to trade until Tuesday, November 12, after which it will be "two minutes away" in the Sainsbury's store.

King's Lynn's town centre Argos store. (18405767)

It comes after an announcement last month that between 60 and 70 outlets across the country would be shut within the next five years.

It was revealed at that time that the nationwide reshuffle from parent company Sainsbury's would see the outlets incorporated into existing supermarkets.

Sainsbury's has owned Argos since September 2016 when Home Retail Group agreed to be taken over for £1.4billion.

King's Lynn's town centre Argos store is set to move into Sainsbury's next month. (18405744)

At the time of the announcement, chief executive officer Mike Coupe said: "Argos continued to grow market share in key categories but sales were impacted by reduced promotional activity and the timing of new product releases in gaming and toys.

"Clothing sales were boosted by clearance activity and strong online growth and Tu continued to grow market share."