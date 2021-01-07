Staff at a budget King's Lynn retailer are celebrating a pay bonus at the start of 2021.

An extra week’s wages has been handed to staff at Lynn's B&M stores which has shops in the Vancouver Quarter and at the Pierpoint Retail Park.

The news comes on the back of reports that B&M Bargains' billionaire chief executive Simon Arora has handed himself a massive payout of £30million due to soaring Christmas sales.

B&M(43875506)

Shopworkers’ trade union Usdaw has welcomed the move in recognition of the hard work of their staff through the exceptional challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave Gill, Usdaw national officer, said: “It’s been a tough time for retail staff, so we are pleased to have secured this bonus for our members in B&M.

"They are providing an essential service, that we all rely on, and they deserve our support, respect and appreciation.

"So we very much welcome B&M’s recognition of the work their staff are doing in these difficult times.

“We continue to call on the company to revisit the support provided for extremely vulnerable colleagues and are always working to improve health and safety.

"Retail staff are dealing with the public every day and are not only suffering increased abuse, but are also deeply worried about catching Covid-19.

“That must be taken into account by the Government when assessing risk levels and priority for vaccines and testing.

"So we are calling on the Government to ensure that retail workers are given priority, because they provide the essential service of keeping the nation fed.

“Usdaw also urges the shopping public to follow the necessary hygiene and social distancing rules to help make shops as safe as possible for customers and staff alike.”